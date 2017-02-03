Latest Headlines
Run Donegal 5k for Ovarian Cancer research
“Before her death, Brid had been concerned about the lack of awareness around the disease and the absence of direct funding for it."
Three debutants on Donegal team for opening League game
Donegal will give five players their first start in the Allianz League and for three of those it will be a debut
All set for the Packie Manus Byrne Centenary Weekend
Country star is proudly flying the American flag
Appeal for help to repatriate tragic African man
Cathaoirleach welcomes Austrian Ambassador to Donegal
Donegal man killed in Galway accident is named
Donegal Council confirms major civic honour for Coleman
DECLAN BONNER: Interesting league ahead for Donegal
The start of the National Football League is a weekend that GAA supporters always look forward to.
FIVE MINUTES WITH…Lee O’Brien
Lee O'Brien gives us an insight into the Glenea United dressing room.
Hat-trick hero Gallagher picks up December award
Gaoth Dobhair set for Watty Graham’s test
Jennings wins 2016 Donegal Sports Star of the Year
Irish U21 call-up for Finn Harps player
FIVE MINUTES WITH… Luke Barrett
Friel relieved to qualify for Ulster U21 semi-final
Gaoth Dobhair grind out victory against Aghagallon
Gaoth Dobhair ready to gauge themselves in Ulster
Comedy brings tears of joy, and sadness, to Ardara
JUST over a month after the sudden death of one of its key actors, the show certainly did go...
Gallagher not worried about ‘The Toughest Trade’
Rory Gallagher says Michael Murphy's participation in AIB's 'The Toughest Trade' will not affect Donegal's preparations for the NFL.