News
New Year’s Day Errigal climb for ‘Living Links’
December 31, 2016

THE Donegal Branch of the Living Links suicide support group will tomorrow host their third annual New Year’s Day climb of Errigal.

Ryan McHugh is living the dream
December 30, 2016

The All-Star capped a wonderful year for McHugh, his best yet for Donegal, but there’s a nagging feeling that, overall, it could have been better

Drink driving crackdown over New Year weekend
December 30, 2016
A night of nostalgia and humour for Ballyraine FC
December 30, 2016
Gaoth Dobhair call centre to more than double workforce
December 24, 2016
Young Rathdonnell rider sets international bar high
December 23, 2016
The changing nature of Christmas mail in Letterkenny
December 23, 2016
Young woman killed in Donegal road crash
December 23, 2016
SPORT
DECLAN BONNER: Mayo fall-out may galvanise players
December 24, 2016
GAA

It's usually not positive when you find yourself in the GAA pages during the winter, and for the second...

Early mornings prove worthwhile for Grainne
December 24, 2016
Competitions, Sports Personality Awards

Rising at 5.15 am three times a week has become common practise for Kilmacrennan girl Grainne Russell, and her...

Swilly hoping to maintain 100% record against Kilmac
December 21, 2016
Soccer
FIVE MINUTES WITH… Emma McCroary
December 20, 2016
GAA
Colleges All Stars for Mogan and O’Donnell
December 16, 2016
GAA
Kilmac and Lagan to meet in U16 Champions League Final
December 16, 2016
Soccer
PCC gunning for McDevitt Cup title
December 15, 2016
GAA
FIVE MINUTES WITH… Shay Durning
December 15, 2016
GAA
Donegal GAA saddened by the death of Danny Murphy
December 7, 2016
GAA
Five minutes with… James McSharry
December 7, 2016
GAA
ENTERTAINMENT
Glow burns brightly on social media
December 23, 2016

A POWERFUL and original new song by Ballybofey band ‘Glow’ has racked up over 5,000 YouTube and Facebook views...

Reid to sign ‘Confessions’ in Dublin this week
December 5, 2016

THE Donegal Association Dublin will host a book signing by Donal Reid for his ‘Confessions of a Gaelic Footballer’...

Wrestling show to help local food bank
December 2, 2016
Charlie to dance for 1.5 million viewers
December 2, 2016
Bringing the house town, to help save an old church
November 22, 2016
‘Maiden Aunt’ to tickle Castlefin this weekend
November 10, 2016
Convoy artist brings ‘Local Legends’ to life
October 21, 2016
Donegal choir in call for new members
October 12, 2016