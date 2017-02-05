Latest Headlines

Donegal lose to Kerry in O’Donnell Park.

6 hours ago
Donegal 1-17 Kerry 2-17

€6.2 Million into upgrading work in Killybegs harbour
12 hours ago
Funeral of former World Masters champion Hugh Gallagher
13 hours ago
February 5, 2017

€6.2 Million into upgrading work in Killybegs harbour
February 5, 2017

Works planned for Killybegs Harbour include 120 metre extension to quay

Funeral of former World Masters champion Hugh Gallagher
February 5, 2017
Numbers abusing over the counter meds rising
February 4, 2017
Run Donegal 5k for Ovarian Cancer research
February 3, 2017
Three debutants on Donegal team for opening League game
February 3, 2017
All set for the Packie Manus Byrne Centenary Weekend
February 3, 2017
Country star is proudly flying the American flag
February 3, 2017
February 5, 2017
Donegal Ladies hope to make it two wins from two
February 4, 2017
Donegal Ladies manager Michael Naughton is hoping that his side can carry on the momentum when they play Galway...

DECLAN BONNER: Interesting league ahead for Donegal
February 3, 2017
FIVE MINUTES WITH…Lee O’Brien
February 2, 2017
Hat-trick hero Gallagher picks up December award
January 31, 2017
Gaoth Dobhair set for Watty Graham’s test
January 28, 2017
Jennings wins 2016 Donegal Sports Star of the Year
January 28, 2017
Irish U21 call-up for Finn Harps player
January 27, 2017
FIVE MINUTES WITH… Luke Barrett
January 26, 2017
Friel relieved to qualify for Ulster U21 semi-final
January 23, 2017
Comedy brings tears of joy, and sadness, to Ardara
February 2, 2017

JUST over a month after the sudden death of one of its key actors, the show certainly did go...

Gallagher not worried about ‘The Toughest Trade’
January 12, 2017

Rory Gallagher says Michael Murphy's participation in AIB's 'The Toughest Trade' will not affect Donegal's preparations for the NFL.

Intensive acting course starting soon
January 3, 2017
Glow burns brightly on social media
December 23, 2016
Reid to sign ‘Confessions’ in Dublin this week
December 5, 2016
Wrestling show to help local food bank
December 2, 2016
Charlie to dance for 1.5 million viewers
December 2, 2016
Bringing the house town, to help save an old church
November 22, 2016