Donegal lose to Kerry in O’Donnell Park.
Donegal 1-17 Kerry 2-17
€6.2 Million into upgrading work in Killybegs harbour
Works planned for Killybegs Harbour include 120 metre extension to quay
Funeral of former World Masters champion Hugh Gallagher
Numbers abusing over the counter meds rising
Run Donegal 5k for Ovarian Cancer research
Three debutants on Donegal team for opening League game
All set for the Packie Manus Byrne Centenary Weekend
Country star is proudly flying the American flag
Donegal Ladies hope to make it two wins from two
Donegal Ladies manager Michael Naughton is hoping that his side can carry on the momentum when they play Galway...
DECLAN BONNER: Interesting league ahead for Donegal
FIVE MINUTES WITH…Lee O’Brien
Hat-trick hero Gallagher picks up December award
Gaoth Dobhair set for Watty Graham’s test
Jennings wins 2016 Donegal Sports Star of the Year
Irish U21 call-up for Finn Harps player
FIVE MINUTES WITH… Luke Barrett
Friel relieved to qualify for Ulster U21 semi-final
Comedy brings tears of joy, and sadness, to Ardara
JUST over a month after the sudden death of one of its key actors, the show certainly did go...
Gallagher not worried about ‘The Toughest Trade’
Rory Gallagher says Michael Murphy's participation in AIB's 'The Toughest Trade' will not affect Donegal's preparations for the NFL.