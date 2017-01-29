Latest Headlines
Portnoo businesswoman wins young entrepreneur award
The award means that Gillian will now go on to represent Donegal at the National IBYE Finals in March
Finn Harps’ trawl for new players continues
The trawl for new talent, which has already taken the Harps boss abroad on more than one occasion in recent weeks, will continue
Retired garda to help tackle employee theft in Donegal
Jennings wins 2016 Donegal Sports Star of the Year
Pensioner left shaken after car crashes into his garden
Questions asked after early-morning demolition of hall
Cllr McEniff “too ill” to give evidence
Post-natal counselling service opens in Letterkenny
Gaoth Dobhair set for Watty Graham’s test
GAOTH Dobhair manager Sean 'Nancy' Gallagher is hopeful that things are coming together for his team as they prepare...
Olympic Rower Sinead Jennings was tonight named Overall Donegal Sports Star of the Year for 2016 in the Mount...
Irish U21 call-up for Finn Harps player
FIVE MINUTES WITH… Luke Barrett
Friel relieved to qualify for Ulster U21 semi-final
Gaoth Dobhair grind out victory against Aghagallon
Gaoth Dobhair ready to gauge themselves in Ulster
Ruthless Tyrone make light work of Donegal
Donegal face daunting task in Healy Park tonight
CPA starting to mobilise in Donegal
Gallagher not worried about ‘The Toughest Trade’
Rory Gallagher says Michael Murphy's participation in AIB's 'The Toughest Trade' will not affect Donegal's preparations for the NFL.
Intensive acting course starting soon
AN intensive acting course for adults will commence shortly at An Grianán in Letterkenny in association with the renowned...