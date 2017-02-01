Latest Headlines
Cathaoirleach welcomes Austrian Ambassador to Donegal
Cathaoirleach Cllr. Terence Slowey today welcomed the Ambassador of Austria, Dr. Thomas Nader to Co. Donegal when he paid a courtesy visit to the County House in Lifford.
Donegal man killed in Galway accident is named
THE Donegal man who was killed in a freak workplace accident yesterday in Galway has been named as Terry Toland from Ramelton.
Donegal Council confirms major civic honour for Coleman
Mayo County Council to shed some light on Donegal
Donegal Council referring to ‘Londonderry’ on maps
Portnoo businesswoman wins young entrepreneur award
Finn Harps’ trawl for new players continues
Retired garda to help tackle employee theft in Donegal
Hat-trick hero Gallagher picks up December award
It was a great month for Michael Gallagher
Gaoth Dobhair set for Watty Graham’s test
GAOTH Dobhair manager Sean 'Nancy' Gallagher is hopeful that things are coming together for his team as they prepare...
Jennings wins 2016 Donegal Sports Star of the Year
Irish U21 call-up for Finn Harps player
FIVE MINUTES WITH… Luke Barrett
Friel relieved to qualify for Ulster U21 semi-final
Gaoth Dobhair grind out victory against Aghagallon
Gaoth Dobhair ready to gauge themselves in Ulster
Ruthless Tyrone make light work of Donegal
Donegal face daunting task in Healy Park tonight
Gallagher not worried about ‘The Toughest Trade’
Rory Gallagher says Michael Murphy's participation in AIB's 'The Toughest Trade' will not affect Donegal's preparations for the NFL.
Intensive acting course starting soon
AN intensive acting course for adults will commence shortly at An Grianán in Letterkenny in association with the renowned...