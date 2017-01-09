Latest Headlines

Former Welsh Winger in Donegal for ‘The Toughest Trade’
January 9, 2017

"The chance to try something completely different now that I have the time to do it is exciting, I want to take the challenge on and see how I...

Bungalow damaged in fire near Gortahork
January 9, 2017

Fire crews from Falcarragh, Dungloe and Gweedore were tasked to the scene of the fire.

Dale Gorman signs new contract at League Two club
January 9, 2017
2016 was record year for Ireland West Airport
January 9, 2017
Red cards, All-Stars and winning goal against Donegal
January 8, 2017
Challenging time ahead both on and off pitch for Harps
January 7, 2017
Togetherness is..running twelve half marathons together
January 6, 2017
Busy start to New Year for talented Letterkenny coach
January 6, 2017
SPORT
Plenty of positives despite last-gasp defeat to UUJ
January 8, 2017
GAA

Donegal 4-13 Ulster University, Jordanstown 2-20

DECLAN BONNER: New Year enthusiasm
January 8, 2017
GAA

We are now in the first week of January, and the Christmas and New Year celebrations feel like a...

Struggling Milford need a result against Kildrum
January 7, 2017
Soccer
We hope to be competitive – Bonner
January 5, 2017
GAA
Logan extends deal with Rochdale
January 4, 2017
Soccer
DECLAN BONNER: Mayo fall-out may galvanise players
December 24, 2016
GAA
Early mornings prove worthwhile for Grainne
December 24, 2016
CompetitionsSports Personality Awards
Swilly hoping to maintain 100% record against Kilmac
December 21, 2016
Soccer
FIVE MINUTES WITH… Emma McCroary
December 20, 2016
GAA
Colleges All Stars for Mogan and O’Donnell
December 16, 2016
GAA
ENTERTAINMENT
Intensive acting course starting soon
January 3, 2017

AN intensive acting course for adults will commence shortly at An Grianán in Letterkenny in association with the renowned...

Glow burns brightly on social media
December 23, 2016

A POWERFUL and original new song by Ballybofey band ‘Glow’ has racked up over 5,000 YouTube and Facebook views...

Reid to sign ‘Confessions’ in Dublin this week
December 5, 2016
Wrestling show to help local food bank
December 2, 2016
Charlie to dance for 1.5 million viewers
December 2, 2016
Bringing the house town, to help save an old church
November 22, 2016
‘Maiden Aunt’ to tickle Castlefin this weekend
November 10, 2016
Convoy artist brings ‘Local Legends’ to life
October 21, 2016