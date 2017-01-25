Latest Headlines

Jail sentence for former Sligo and Bohs manager

Glenties District Court was told that Sean Connor drove with children in his car while already banned from driving.

Chemotherapy referrals suspended at LUH
Donegal Hotel is number one for fifth year in a row
Chemotherapy referrals suspended at LUH
"It is yet to be seen if this entire episode could have been avoided had earlier intervention and action on the part of authorities been undertaken."

Donegal Hotel is number one for fifth year in a row
Appeal for people to check passports before booking
Growing demand for commercial property in Letterkenny
BREAKING: Letterkenny fire accused granted bail
Donegal Women in Business Network this week
Donegal five are unanimous: ‘We have no case to answer’
Friel relieved to qualify for Ulster U21 semi-final
Gaoth Dobhair pulled away from Aghagallon in the second half to reach the last four

Gaoth Dobhair grind out victory against Aghagallon
Gaoth Dobhair 1-12 St Mary's Aghagallon 1-5

Gaoth Dobhair ready to gauge themselves in Ulster
Ruthless Tyrone make light work of Donegal
Donegal face daunting task in Healy Park tonight
CPA starting to mobilise in Donegal
Bonner’s young team defeated by Cavan
Kelly hoping for more success in 2017
DECLAN BONNER: Donegal are still contenders for Ulster
Welsh Rugby star plays GAA in “Coolest Place on Earth”
Gallagher not worried about ‘The Toughest Trade’
Rory Gallagher says Michael Murphy's participation in AIB's 'The Toughest Trade' will not affect Donegal's preparations for the NFL.

Intensive acting course starting soon
AN intensive acting course for adults will commence shortly at An Grianán in Letterkenny in association with the renowned...

Glow burns brightly on social media
Reid to sign ‘Confessions’ in Dublin this week
Wrestling show to help local food bank
Charlie to dance for 1.5 million viewers
Bringing the house town, to help save an old church
‘Maiden Aunt’ to tickle Castlefin this weekend
