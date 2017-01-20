Latest Headlines
Gaoth Dobhair ready to gauge themselves in Ulster
GAOTH Dobhair face an early morning departure time before heading off to Antrim to face Aghagallon in the Paddy McLarnon Cup on Sunday at 12.30 pm.
Donegal Person of the Year announced
STEPHEN McCahill, a native of Glenties, has been named Donegal Person of the Year for 2016. The announcement was made in The Black Door Piano Bar on Harcourt Street...
Hugo Duggan inducted into Athletics Hall of Fame
Hugo Duggan who won seven national senior long jump titles and a world masters in Melbourne in 1987 was inducted into Donegal Athletics Hall of Fame
Rugby and GAA clubs in ‘men only’ stress control event
Donegal Person of the Year: speculation rife
Toxic fumes killed two fishermen – Inquest
Man remains in critical condition following crash
Almost 7,000 calls to NoWDOC GP Out of Hour service
Donegal raises ‘fangtastic’ funds for Temple Street!
Donegal face daunting task in Healy Park tonight
CPA starting to mobilise in Donegal
Bonner’s young team defeated by Cavan
Kelly hoping for more success in 2017
DECLAN BONNER: Donegal are still contenders for Ulster
Welsh Rugby star plays GAA in “Coolest Place on Earth”
Gallagher not worried about ‘The Toughest Trade’
FIVE MINUTES WITH… Eoghan Carr
Rory Gallagher says Michael Murphy's participation in AIB's 'The Toughest Trade' will not affect Donegal's preparations for the NFL.
Intensive acting course starting soon
AN intensive acting course for adults will commence shortly at An Grianán in Letterkenny in association with the renowned...