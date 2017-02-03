Latest Headlines

Run Donegal 5k for Ovarian Cancer research

9 hours ago
News

“Before her death, Brid had been concerned about the lack of awareness around the disease and the absence of direct funding for it."

Three debutants on Donegal team for opening League game
14 hours ago
News
All set for the Packie Manus Byrne Centenary Weekend
14 hours ago
News
News
Run Donegal 5k for Ovarian Cancer research
February 3, 2017

“Before her death, Brid had been concerned about the lack of awareness around the disease and the absence of direct funding for it."

Three debutants on Donegal team for opening League game
February 3, 2017

Donegal will give five players their first start in the Allianz League and for three of those it will be a debut

All set for the Packie Manus Byrne Centenary Weekend
February 3, 2017
Country star is proudly flying the American flag
February 3, 2017
Advertisement
Appeal for help to repatriate tragic African man
February 2, 2017
﻿Cathaoirleach welcomes Austrian Ambassador to Donegal
February 1, 2017
Donegal man killed in Galway accident is named
January 30, 2017
Donegal Council confirms major civic honour for Coleman
January 30, 2017
SPORT
DECLAN BONNER: Interesting league ahead for Donegal
February 3, 2017
GAA

The start of the National Football League is a weekend that GAA supporters always look forward to.

FIVE MINUTES WITH…Lee O’Brien
February 2, 2017
GAA

Lee O'Brien gives us an insight into the Glenea United dressing room.

Hat-trick hero Gallagher picks up December award
January 31, 2017
GAA
Gaoth Dobhair set for Watty Graham’s test
January 28, 2017
GAA
Jennings wins 2016 Donegal Sports Star of the Year
January 28, 2017
Irish U21 call-up for Finn Harps player
January 27, 2017
Soccer
FIVE MINUTES WITH… Luke Barrett
January 26, 2017
GAA
Friel relieved to qualify for Ulster U21 semi-final
January 23, 2017
GAA
Gaoth Dobhair grind out victory against Aghagallon
January 22, 2017
GAA
Gaoth Dobhair ready to gauge themselves in Ulster
January 21, 2017
GAA
ENTERTAINMENT
Comedy brings tears of joy, and sadness, to Ardara
February 2, 2017

JUST over a month after the sudden death of one of its key actors, the show certainly did go...

Gallagher not worried about ‘The Toughest Trade’
January 12, 2017

Rory Gallagher says Michael Murphy's participation in AIB's 'The Toughest Trade' will not affect Donegal's preparations for the NFL.

Intensive acting course starting soon
January 3, 2017
Glow burns brightly on social media
December 23, 2016
Advertisement
Reid to sign ‘Confessions’ in Dublin this week
December 5, 2016
Wrestling show to help local food bank
December 2, 2016
Charlie to dance for 1.5 million viewers
December 2, 2016
Bringing the house town, to help save an old church
November 22, 2016