WARD, Bernard

Posted: 10:27 am August 1, 2017

WARD, Bernard – July 30th, 2017 (Lucan and formerly of Classey, Doochary, Co.Donegal) (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Caroline, Brian, Eugene, Trevor, Fiona, Damien and Derek and loving son of Nellie Ward in her 101st year.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, mother, brothers, sister, sixteen grandchildren, extended family and friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Monday from 6 pm to 8 pm and Tuesday from 11 am to 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 am in Church of the Divine Mercy, Balgady and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

