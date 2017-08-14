+353 (0)74912 1014
Tragic weekend as walker dies, diver remains missing

Posted: 12:05 pm August 14, 2017
SEARCHES are ongoing this afternoon for a diver missing off the coast of Donegal.

The man, who is in his 60s and understood to be Canadian, was part of a group that hired a charter boat and was reported missing when he did not return to the surface.

Helicopters, lifeboats and fishing vessels had all been deployed in an effort to find the man, who went missing earlier Saturday while diving with a group off Fanad Head.

Meanwhile a body has been recovered in the search for a man on Sliabh Sneacht.

The alarm was raised when the man, an experienced walker did not return to his car which was parked near Lough Barra. He was from England, but was a regular visitor to West Donegal.

 

