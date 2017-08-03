+353 (0)74912 1014
ROWLEY, Margaret

Posted: 3:03 pm August 3, 2017

ROWLEY – The death has occurred of Margaret Rowley (née McGlinchey), Corveen, Donegal Town wife of the late John Rowley peacefully in Castlebar University Hospital.

Remains reposing in the Chapel of Rest Donegal Hospital from 5 pm until 7 pm tomorrow Friday & then to St. Agatha’s Church Clar for 7:30 pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Agatha’s Church Clar at 11 am on Saturday with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sadly missed by her daughter Mary, sons Anthony and Gerry, grandchildren Jade, Jack, Kian and Shane, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Fiona and Collette, her sisters Noreen, Kate and brother Packie.

Fondly remembered by all her nieces, nephews and friends.

May she Rest In Peace

