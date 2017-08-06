Ordination held of new Bishop of Raphoe

CHURCH leaders from across Ireland gathered in Letterkenny this afternoon for the ordination of Bishop Alan McGuckian.

A capacity crowd congregated inside St Eunan’s Cathedral to see the 63-year-old Antrim man take over the role from Bishop Philip Boyce who has held the post since 1995.

Among the dignitaries were Commandant Louise Cullen who was representing Irish President, Michael D Higgins. Also in attendance were Bishop McGuckian’s two brothers, Fr Bernard and Fr Michael.

Leading the service was Primate of All Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin.

He spoke of Bishop McGuckian’s passion for the Irish language, something Archbishop Martin said would stand him good stead as he settles into his new role.

During his tenure, the new bishop will support the diocese’s 83,050 Catholic population across 33 parishes and 71 churches.

He will also offer guidance to 56 diocesan priests in active ministry and 19 others who are currently working in other dioceses, retired, on study or on sick leave.

As well as that Bishop McGuckian will assume the role of patron of 100 primary schools across Donegal.

