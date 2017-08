O’DONNELL, Mary B. – Reposing at her late residence. Removal this Tuesday evening, August 1st, at 5.30 pm to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Wednesday morning, August 2nd, at 11a m with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.