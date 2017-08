O’DONNELL, Grainne Mhaire Jimmy – Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place yesterday evening, Thursday, to the St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 7 pm. Rosary today, Friday, 11th August, after 7 pm Mass. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Saturday, August 12th, at 11 am with burial afterwards in the new cemetery. House strictly private.