O’CALLAGHAN, Bridget (Lena)

Posted: 3:30 pm August 7, 2017

O’CALLAGHAN, Bridget Helena (Lena) – St. Catherine’s Road, Killybegs, Co. Donegal; relict of Dermott; peacefully at Harbour Lights, Bruckless, in her 96th year;

Deeply regretted by her children Bernard, Tony, Dermott, Enda and Miriam, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. RIP.

Remains reposing at her residence from 6 pm to 11 pm Monday and 11 am to 11 pm Tuesday. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs at 11 am Wednesday, interment immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

