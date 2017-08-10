+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking NewsNew beach wheelchair officially launched at Carrickfinn

New beach wheelchair officially launched at Carrickfinn

Posted: 2:10 pm August 10, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

Pictured at the official launch of the beach wheelchair in Carrickfinn are Eva McCafferty, her mother Sinead McCafferty and her grandmother Una Ward along with Cathaoirleach Gerry McMonagle and Cathaoirleach for the Glenties MD, Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig.

THE stunning surrounds of Carrickfinn have just become more accessible following the launch of a new beach wheelchair.

It is the third beach wheelchair to be made available in the county and in his address Cathaoirleach Gerry McMonagle thanked Donegal Airport, Selkie Sailing, Maghery Watersports and Rapid Kayaking and Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

Advertisement

Cllr McMonagle said, “This initiative is a great example of how the council, by working with other stakeholders, can make services more accessible. We have some of the most beautiful beaches in the world and Carrickfinn is up there with the best. To be able to give a person with a disability the opportunity to experience this wonderful setting is a credit to all involved. I would like to sincerely thank Anne Bonner and the team at Donegal Airport for facilitating this along with Selkie Sailing, Maghery Watersports and Rapid Kayaking as well as Bord Iascaigh Mhara for providing the funding.”

Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District, Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig said he was delighted to see the council continuing to work with communities to provide improved services for people of all abilities.

“I am delighted to see the council continuing to work with communities to build on the positive works already being carried out. As part of the initiative to improve access, other beaches in the Glenties Municipal District have benefited. Communities throughout the district do great work in maintaining our beaches and I look forward to seeing this joint working with local communities continue.”

To book the beach wheelchair contact Donegal Airport by calling 074 95 48284.

Posted: 2:10 pm August 10, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland