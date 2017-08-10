New beach wheelchair officially launched at Carrickfinn

THE stunning surrounds of Carrickfinn have just become more accessible following the launch of a new beach wheelchair.

It is the third beach wheelchair to be made available in the county and in his address Cathaoirleach Gerry McMonagle thanked Donegal Airport, Selkie Sailing, Maghery Watersports and Rapid Kayaking and Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

Cllr McMonagle said, “This initiative is a great example of how the council, by working with other stakeholders, can make services more accessible. We have some of the most beautiful beaches in the world and Carrickfinn is up there with the best. To be able to give a person with a disability the opportunity to experience this wonderful setting is a credit to all involved. I would like to sincerely thank Anne Bonner and the team at Donegal Airport for facilitating this along with Selkie Sailing, Maghery Watersports and Rapid Kayaking as well as Bord Iascaigh Mhara for providing the funding.”

Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District, Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig said he was delighted to see the council continuing to work with communities to provide improved services for people of all abilities.

“I am delighted to see the council continuing to work with communities to build on the positive works already being carried out. As part of the initiative to improve access, other beaches in the Glenties Municipal District have benefited. Communities throughout the district do great work in maintaining our beaches and I look forward to seeing this joint working with local communities continue.”

To book the beach wheelchair contact Donegal Airport by calling 074 95 48284.