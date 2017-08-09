+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesNEESON, Kay

Letterkenny Credit Union

NEESON, Kay

Posted: 10:06 am August 9, 2017

NEESON – The death has taken place August 8th, 2017 at her home of Kay Neeson (née Doherty), 15 Olympic Drive, Strabane and formerly of Drumbane, Doneyloop. Beloved wife of the late Eddie, much loved mother of Andrew, Edward, Damien, Martin and Lauretta and sister of Josie, Christine, Andy, Bernadette and the late Philip, Charlie and Mary. Reposing at her home on Wednesday (August 9th) from 2 pm. Funeral leaving her home on Friday (August 11th) at 9.25 am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren brother, sisters and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Strabane & District Caring Services

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland