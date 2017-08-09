NEESON, Kay

NEESON – The death has taken place August 8th, 2017 at her home of Kay Neeson (née Doherty), 15 Olympic Drive, Strabane and formerly of Drumbane, Doneyloop. Beloved wife of the late Eddie, much loved mother of Andrew, Edward, Damien, Martin and Lauretta and sister of Josie, Christine, Andy, Bernadette and the late Philip, Charlie and Mary. Reposing at her home on Wednesday (August 9th) from 2 pm. Funeral leaving her home on Friday (August 11th) at 9.25 am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren brother, sisters and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Strabane & District Caring Services

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am.