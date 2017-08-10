+353 (0)74912 1014
Naomh Conaill see off Killybegs in U21 Championship

Posted: 4:10 pm August 10, 2017
Naomh Conaill’s Kieran Gallagher in action against Callum Quinn

Naomh Conaill 3-13 Killybegs 0-10

NAOMH Conaill marched into the quarter-finals of the Under 21 ‘A’ Championship after recording a comfortable win over Killybegs at Davy Brennan Memorial Park on Wednesday evening.

The Fishermen went into the game without their talisman Eoghan ‘Ban’ Gallagher, who is in Brisbane on an AFL trial, but they battled gamely without him in the first half.

However, Naomh Conaill gradually overpowered their opponents, and goals from Kieran Gallagher, Jeaic Mac Ceallbhuí, and Danny Gallagher saw them ease to victory.

