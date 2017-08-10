Naomh Conaill see off Killybegs in U21 Championship

Naomh Conaill 3-13 Killybegs 0-10

NAOMH Conaill marched into the quarter-finals of the Under 21 ‘A’ Championship after recording a comfortable win over Killybegs at Davy Brennan Memorial Park on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

The Fishermen went into the game without their talisman Eoghan ‘Ban’ Gallagher, who is in Brisbane on an AFL trial, but they battled gamely without him in the first half.

However, Naomh Conaill gradually overpowered their opponents, and goals from Kieran Gallagher, Jeaic Mac Ceallbhuí, and Danny Gallagher saw them ease to victory.



FOR FULL MATCH REPORT, DON’T MISS FRIDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

Major progress on Donegal bridge projects A major progress on Tirconnail and Fintra bridge projects, between Killybegs and Kilcar, has been announced today by...

Burt and Killybegs set to meet at Hibernian Park SUNDAY will be a historic day for the Burt club, as they welcome Killybegs to Hibernian Park for their...