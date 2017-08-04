+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccerMurray double gives Galway crucial win against Harps

Murray double gives Galway crucial win against Harps

Posted: 10:01 pm August 4, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

Eddie Dsane



Finn Harps 1-3 Galway United

Ronan Murray’s second half double gave Galway United all three points against 10-man Finn Harps in Ballybofey tonight.

Advertisement

Galway took the lead in the 13th minute when Gavan Holohan slipped the ball to the net. The visitors were on top and spurned a number of changes to double their advantage.

Eddie Dsane had a goal disallowed in the 26th minute and moments later, he missed a penalty.

However, the Englishman redeemed himself by heading in the equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

HT: Finn Harps 1-1 Galway United

Harps lost Paddy McCourt to a red card in the 52nd minute for a second bookable offence, and the visitors pressed forward in search of another goal. It arrived in the 76th minute when Ronan Murray found the top corner with a free-kick.

Jonah Ayunga crashed a shot against the post for Galway, but they wrapped up the points when Murray scored again in the 83rd mintue

Galway are now only two points behind Harps in the race to avoid the drop.

FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS MONDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

Posted: 10:01 pm August 4, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Oisin still defying the odds

STRANORLAR man Oisin Merritt will continue to defy the odds when he lines out at Finn Park in a...

Derry strike late to defeat Harps in Ballybofey

Disappointing result for Ollie Horgan's team.

FIVE MINUTES WITH… Zak Brolly

Zak Brolly gaves us an insight into Finn Harps' Under 19 team.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland