Missing walker was found at bottom of crag

DONEGAL Mountain Rescue has released details of the extensive operation that led to the recovery of a man’s body yesterday evening.

Units from all over Ireland were drawn in to help with the hunt after the alarm was raised at 11.30pm on Saturday night, explained Donegal Mountain Rescue.

“The team responded with personnel to the scene near Lough Barra and did a preliminary sweep of the immediate vicinity of the missing person’s car,” they revealed.

“Donegal Mountain Rescue Team set up the mobile Incident Command Unit as well as tasking a hasty search team into the hills. Assisted by volunteers from the local community and the Gibbons family who had reported the missing person, the search continued. More resources were sourced from other SAR agencies in Ireland and we had teams from Sligo Leitrim, NWMRT as well as Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter R118 to assist and provided aerial cover as well as transportation of search crews to various search locations.

“Donegal Mountain Rescue continued to receive partial pieces of information and continually refined the search area. At 5pm a team consisting of DMRT personnel, members of the Gibbons family and local volunteers were put to the hills tasked to search a particular mountain hills side area. It was here the missing person was located at approximately 6.35pm at the base of a crag and reported by Donegal Mountain Rescue to the authorities.”

Gardai were called, at which point Donegal Mountain Rescue handed over to the relevant authorities. Thanking everyone who helped them, the team added, “Thank you to all ten mountain rescue units that responded to the call for assistance and to the Coast Guard, R118 and the local volunteers. A special thank you to the Gibbons family for their assistance, provision of refreshments and support during the last 24 hours.

“It is with extraordinary efforts from ordinary people within the community that keep volunteer organisations like Donegal Mountain Rescue afloat and available to assist the ever increasing demand for our services with the heightened tourism that is experienced throughout our country.”