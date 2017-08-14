Mickey Joe looking for your help with new music video

DONEGAL singer Mickey Joe Harte has put out a call for volunteers to help him with his latest music video.

Mickey Joe, who represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003, is looking for extras to appear in the shoot which will take place in Carrigart this evening (Monday).

The video will be used as the backdrop to his latest single, ‘For the Broken Hearted’. The vocals for the song were recorded in Germany earlier this year but the video will be made up of scenes filmed around the wider Mevagh area of Downings and Carrigart.

For the Broken Hearted will be released as a single in September and will form part of Mickey Joe’s new album which is due for release next year.

Calling on people to help him out, the We’ve Got the World Tonight singer said, “The crowd shots we are looking for will be filmed in Logues Bar, Carrigart, from 9pm and the whole process should take no more than an hour or an hour and a half.

“All we are asking for is people to come along, get into the scene and help us create the vibe we are looking for.”

With the song already recorded, participants will not have to sing. They can however expect to see themselves on film as part of the official For the Broken Hearted video.

Mickey Joe added, “It will be a bit of fun and a good night for anyone who wants to get involved. There is a good chance anyone who does turn up will be seen in the video so we will need people to sign a waiver saying we can use their image.

“It should be a good night’s craic.”

The video is being shot in conjunction with the regular ‘Songs and Stories’ evening which is hosted by Ruairi Friel of In Their Thousands fame. Songs and Stories will continue as usual from 10.30pm onwards.

To give an idea of numbers, anyone willing to get involved should email Mickey Joe Harte at handonharte@gmail.com.