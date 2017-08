McNELIS – The death has taken place at The Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Mary McNelis, The Post Office, Loughros Point. Her remains will leave Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield today at 4 pm travelling to her late residance. Funeral from there on Monday afternoon at 12.30 pm to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 1 pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.