McLAUGHLIN, John

Posted: 2:52 pm August 1, 2017

McLAUGHLIN – The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of John McLaughlin, ‘The Field’, Moress, Inch Island, Co. Donegal and former proprietor of The Cyclist Rest Bar, Fahan. Beloved husband of Celia and dear father of Catherine.

His remains are reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home. Removal on Wednesday evening, 2nd August, at 7 pm going to St. Mura’s Church, Fahan to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, 3rd August, at 11 am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake is strictly private at the request of the deceased. Family flowers only.

