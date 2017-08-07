McGEADY, Joe

McGEADY – The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe McGeady of Magheroarty, Gortahork. Survived by his nephews John and Patrick O’Brien.Removal today Monday the 7th Aug from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest at 5 pm going to his late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday the 9th Aug for 11 am Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10 pm. Private after rosary till 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Suaimhneas síoraí do anam uasal.