McELHINNEY, Eric – Reposing at his home from 3 pm today, Thursday. Funeral Service on Saturday at 1 pm in Holy Trinity Church, Carrigart, followed by interment in Milford Church of Ireland Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Agnes, son Paul, daughters Carole, Sandra and Heather, sons-in-law Ray, Stuart and Steve, daughter-in-law Clare, sister Bertha, brother Cyril, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only – donations in lieu to Irish Heart Foundation or Tear Fund care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private each day from 9 pm to 11 am and on the morning of the Funeral.