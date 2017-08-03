+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesMcELHINNEY, Eric

Letterkenny Credit Union

McELHINNEY, Eric

Posted: 11:16 am August 3, 2017

McELHINNEY, Eric – Reposing at his home from 3 pm today, Thursday. Funeral Service on Saturday at 1 pm in Holy Trinity Church, Carrigart, followed by interment in Milford Church of Ireland Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Agnes, son Paul, daughters Carole, Sandra and Heather, sons-in-law Ray, Stuart and Steve, daughter-in-law Clare, sister Bertha, brother Cyril, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only – donations in lieu to Irish Heart Foundation or Tear Fund care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private each day from 9 pm to 11 am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland