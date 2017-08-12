Lifetime achievement award for Brian McEniff

FORMER Donegal GAA manager Brian McEniff’s contribution to the sport is to be recognised with a lifetime achievement award.

The Gaelic Players Association plans to mark the Bundoran man’s career at its annual Former Players Reunion Lunch in Croke Park on September 16, the eve of the All Ireland Football Final.

He will be presented with an award alongside former Kilkenny hurler, Eddie Keher.

Brian McEniff’s GAA career spanned over four decades, leading Donegal to the Ulster senior title in 1972, an achievement that also secured him an All Star award.

The high point of his managerial career though is regarded as his masterminding of the side’s 1992 All-Ireland victory over Dublin.

His most recent spell as manager of his county team saw him lead Donegal to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-finals in 2003.

As well as the two lifetime achievement awards, presentations will be made to ten teams who achieved hurling and football All-Ireland success through the decades from 1967 to 2007.

In a second celebration for Brian McEniff, invitations are also being extended to all members of the Donegal side who clinched All-Ireland success 25 years ago.

Speaking ahead of the reunion lunch, Chief Executive of the Gaelic Players Association, Dermot Earley said, “The GPA Former Players event is always a special date in our calendar and this year will be no different as we honour Eddie Keher and Brian McEniff with lifetime achievement awards for their brilliant careers.

“We also congratulate all ten All-Ireland-winning teams and the GPA invites all players from those squads to celebrate your success on the pitch together as we recognise the immense contribution that all of our former players have made to our games.

“A lot may have changed, but your place still remains,” Mr Earley added.