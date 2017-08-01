Letterkenny bar and restaurant in running for top award

ONE of Letterkenny’s most popular bars and eateries has been shortlisted for a top industry award.

Warehouse Bar + Kitchen in McGettigan’s Hotel on the town’s Main Street was recently notified that it had been nominated in the prestigious Sky 2017 Bar of the Year Awards.

The Sky Bar of the Year Awards recognise excellent bars, knowledgeable staff, high quality service and innovation in the bar trade. Now in their twelfth year, the Sky Bar of the Year Awards are premium accolades for the licensed trade.

From long established traditional local pubs to up-and-coming new arrivals, the Sky Bar of the Year Awards are the ultimate stamp of approval for the best of the best in the licensing industry.

Warehouse is nominated in four categories including Contemporary Bar of the Year, Best Designed Bar/Best Inside Space, Best Newcomer of the Year and the Southern Comfort’s People’s Choice Award – which recognises the Best Bars in Ireland as voted by the public. Voting for this category is carried out provincially, with Warehouse falling under the Connacht and Ulster category.

Warehouse Bar + Kitchen are now asking their customers to vote now online via licensingworld.ie/peoples-choice/.

If you vote now you could be in with a chance to win two tickets to the Sky Bar of the Year Awards 2017 on August 21. Voting is open now and will close on Wednesday August 8. Each person can vote across all four provinces of Ireland. One vote per valid email address will be counted.

General Manager of McGettigan’s Hotel Michael Naughton said he was delighted with the nominations.

“Warehouse has seen a huge investment in Letterkenny and has just celebrated its first anniversary. To be recognised for our excellent standard of service, quality and investment is a huge honour for all our staff and team at Warehouse. The bar’s design is ahead of it’s time for Letterkenny and Donegal, so it is fantastic to be recognised for that.”

Warehouse Bar + Kitchen Manager Damien O’ Donnell added, “To be nominated in the best newcomer category is brilliant, we are only one year in business and it just shows the hard work and dedication of our staff. We try to be innovative at Warehouse and stand out from the crowd, and deliver a top class experience.

“We pride ourselves in the fact that anyone can come to Warehouse and have a great time, whether you are coming for dinner or drinks or a celebration, there’s something for all.”