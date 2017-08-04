KERR, Peggy – No.1 St. Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, 2nd August 2017, suddenly at her residence. Beloved wife of the late Sean Kerr, and loving mother to Debbie (Flanagan), Martina (Bromley), Averil (Gallagher), Peter and Sean.

Deeply and sincerely regretted by her loving daughters, sons, daughter-in-law, sons-in-laws, her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

“May Peggy Rest in Eternal Peace”

Reposing at her home from yesterday, Thursday from 3 pm to 9 pm, and today, Friday from 12 noon to 9 pm. House Private at all other times please. Removal on Saturday morning, August 5th at 11.30 am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Bundoran R.N.L.I Branch, c/o donation box at Family Home/Church or by Conlan & Breslin Funerals.

House Strictly Private on Saturday please.