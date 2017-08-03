JOHNSTON, Samuel (Sammy)

JOHNSTON, Samuel James (Sammy) – Peacefully at the Donegal Hospice, pre-deceased by his daughter Tory (15th July 2015). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen (née Dorrian), devoted father of Amy.

Sadly missed by his parents James and Annie (Knocknamona Park), brothers Mark (Gortlee) and Robert (Knockbrack), sisters Linda McMenamin (Carnone), June Dunleavy (Kirkstown), Pearl (Knocknamona Park), Roberta Lawne (Drumany, Donegal Town) and Laura (Calhame), mother-in-law Mona Dorrian (Ard Colmcille), in-laws, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Sammy’s remains are reposing at his home. Funeral from there on Saturday 5th August, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11 am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time, please, from 11 pm until 11 am and on morning of the funeral.