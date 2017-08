Our wellness holidays could be the solution as we focus on your health and treat you from the inside out. On arrival home, you’ll feel rejuvenated, rebalanced and destressed. Whether you’re looking to indulge in the power of Ayurveda in India, delve into the unique healing thermal mineral water in Slovakia or join us in the world renowned healing tunnel in Austria…we have handpicked exceptional resorts & programmes to suit your needs.

Research shows that it is not just the physical side of our beings that needs regeneration and rest on holiday – so to does our mind and spirit. So, apart from lying on the beach all day and dancing the night away, why not immerse yourself in meditation, yoga, Reiki, or attend talks delivered by experienced spiritual teachers & natural healers who can guide you to live a better life?

We are launching our wellness programme with three very different but equally exciting holidays guided by experienced tour leaders. We have handpicked some exceptional resorts and programmes to suit your needs & each location encompasses themes such as natural healing, the power of Ayurveda & instruction in meditation, Reiki & yoga (beginner, advanced and chair yoga).

Taking responsibility for your health is one of the best long- term investments you’ll ever make. Let us help you on your journey to re-energize your body and soul…Spaces are limited so make sure to book early to avoid disappointment!

For more information, please email our Wellness specialist, Deirdre (deirdre.grant@joewalshtours.ie), or call her on 087 6893519



