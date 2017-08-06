HARRAGHY, Sean – Beech Drive, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and late of Askill, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Bank of Ireland – August 5th, 2017 (peacefully) after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity. Loving husband of Rose and dearest father of Niamh, Orna and Linda and adored grand dad to his six grandchildren.

He will be very sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Tommy, Patrick, Noel and Aiden, sons-in-law Francois and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends and former colleagues of Bank of Ireland.

May Sean Rest In Peace

Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3.30 pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10 am followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. House private please.