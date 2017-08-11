Harps march on after Dsane goal wins exciting cup match

Finn Harps 4-3 Bohemians

EDDIE Dsane scored the winner as Finn Harps defeated Bohemians in an enthralling cup tie at Finn Park tonight.

Bohs took the lead in the 23rd minute when Dinny Corcoran scored a fantastic goal.

Harps levlled in the 30th minute through Kilian Cantwell and they then went in front when Sean Houston converted a penalty.



HT: Finn Harps 2-1 Bohemians

Ollie Horgan’s men made a slow start to the second half and Paddy Kavanagh equalised with a header four minutes after the restart.

Houston had a goal disallowed before Bohemians found the net again in the 76th minute through Derek Pender.

Harps struggled to create chances but they drew level deep into injury-time when Caolan McAleer was fouled, and Houston scored his second penalty of the night to send the game to extra-time.

The home side went in front again in the 93rd minute when Eddie Dsane fired an excellent free-kick into the net, via the crossbar.

That was Dsane’s fifth goal in six matches and it was enough to send Harps through to the second round of the FAI Cup.



