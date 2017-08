GRANAGHAN, John (Unkie) – Reposing at his late residence today from 11 am to 9 pm. Removal tomorrow, Thursday morning, at 10.30 am to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11 am Mass with burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery. Family flowers only.

House private to family on the morning of the funeral please. Donations to North West Hospice.