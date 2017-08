GILMORE, Oisin – Reposing at his mother Maura’s home, Main Street, Annagry from 1 pm today, Thursday, 3rd August. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 5th August, in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 11 am followed by burial in the New Cemetery.

House strictly private until 1 pm today, Thursday, 3rd August. Rosary both nights at 9 pm.

Family time please from 11 pm until 10 am. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Annagry Day Centre.