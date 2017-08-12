+353 (0)74912 1014
GAVIGAN, John

Posted: 1:30 pm August 12, 2017

GAVIGAN, John – (Dundrum) Aug 11th, 2017. Peacefully after a short illness at the Beacon Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved and loving husband of Anne, much loved father of Susan and Ian, grandfather of Tara and Eoin.

Will be very sadly missed by all his loving family, son and daughter-in-law, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral on Monday after 10 am Mass in the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally. Burial afterwards at Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only.

