GALLAGHER, Joseph – Former shopkeeper Lower Main Street, Letterkenny. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest this Tuesday evening, 1st August, at 6 pm to his late residence, Lower Main Street. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral at 10 am Thursday, 3rd August, with burial afterwards in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Family time please from 10 pm to 10 am.