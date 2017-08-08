FRIEL, Patsy

FRIEL – The sudden death has taken place August 6th, 2017 at his home of Patsy Friel, Braide, Lifford. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Michael, Mark, Stephen and the late Paul and brother of Charlie, Tony, Mary, Angela and the late Thomas and John. Reposing at his home on Tuesday (August 8th) from 7 pm. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (August 10th) at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice. Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am.