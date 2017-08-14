Former Letterkenny student competes in Caesars Palace

SAM MacGinty of the Fighting Irish and a former student at Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny and his Freshman team from The University of Notre Dame, Indiana, are attending the ALPFA business convention in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this week to compete in KPMG’s case competition.

The Freshman team qualified for the competition in preliminary rounds at their prestigious school and have been flown out to participate in the national finals.

The first day of competition is at the ALPFA, Inc – Association of Latino Professionals For America convention in Caesars Palace.

Sam is thoroughly enjoying the experience and says a big thank you to KPMG US for inviting the team out to such a fantastic event, full of very smart people.

“The pace is phenomenal here from dawn to dusk. Some amazing brains, challenged by some really interesting projects, this place is full of future innovators. We loved presenting and appreciate the experience. This is a world away from my home, my old school and old thinking. Thanks to my wonderful team Angelica Franco, Patricia Revuelta and Regina Zavala Rangel for all their hard work and dedication. Together we do rock,” he said.