FIVE MINUTES WITH… Lucy O’Flynn

Name: Lucy O’Flynn

Age: 20

Occupation: Student

Teams: Termon Ladies, LYIT, Donegal Ladies.



If you were throwing a party and you could invite anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would you ask around? My home girl Charlotte Murphy knows how to throw a good party!



Where do you like to go out to celebrate after a big victory? The Lagoon in Termon, then Grill or Voodoo to finish off the night!



What’s the worst pitch you’ve ever played on? Drumboe.

Which character in any film are you most like? Bethany Hamilton – soul surfer. Real inspirational woman!

Any odd items in your kit bag? A Miraculous medal.



Who’s the biggest joker in the team you play for? Laura Gallagher (Big G) is definitely the biggest joker!



What is your preferred brand of gear? Under Armour, although it’s hard to beat O’Neills.



Who is the worst/best trainer? All the girls put in great effort but Therese McCafferty wins this, she never gives up!



Who spends most time in front of the mirror in the dressing room? Hmm.. think I’ve to take this one myself haha.

Who’s the best person to sit beside on the team bus? Aine Gildea, always great craic, lovely girl!



Who has the best and who has the worst diet on the team, and what does it include? Best – Treasa Doherty. Worst- Niamh Carr!

Toughest opponent you have faced? Ciara Hegarty, she’s a super player.



Best or worst quote you’ve heard, either from a manager, player, opponent? ‘Believe in yourself and you will be unstoppable’



Best manager you’ve ever played under? Francie Friel



Best ever performance? All-Ireland final 2016 with LYIT.



One to forget? Ulster senior club final 2015.



Sporting ambition? To win a senior All-Ireland title and to play in Croke Park would be a dream come true!



When you were playing in the back garden, who did you pretend to be? Colm Cooper or Sean Óg Ó hAilpín.



If you were in charge of transfers, who’d be in and who’d be out of the team? No changes, the squad is top!

