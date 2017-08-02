+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking NewsEarthquake recorded in Donegal this morning

Earthquake recorded in Donegal this morning

Posted: 1:41 pm August 2, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

AN earthquake measuring 1.5 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Donegal this morning.

According to the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies, the tremor occurred North East of Milford on the Fanad Peninsula at 5.46am.

A spokesperson for the DIAS said, “There are reports of this event having been felt in the area around Milford.

Advertisement

“Events of this nature are not uncommon in this region.”

The largest earthquake ever recorded in Donegal was a magnitude 2.2 which occurred near Clonmany on November 21 1994.

Posted: 1:41 pm August 2, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland