Earthquake recorded in Donegal this morning

AN earthquake measuring 1.5 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Donegal this morning.

According to the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies, the tremor occurred North East of Milford on the Fanad Peninsula at 5.46am.

A spokesperson for the DIAS said, “There are reports of this event having been felt in the area around Milford.

Advertisement

“Events of this nature are not uncommon in this region.”

The largest earthquake ever recorded in Donegal was a magnitude 2.2 which occurred near Clonmany on November 21 1994.