DUNCAN – The death has taken place of Ann Duncan. Sorely missed by all her family.

Ann is Reposing at her own residence, Druminor, Buncrana where she will leaving Friday afternoon at 1.15 pm, going to Christ Church, Main Street, Buncrana for 2 pm service followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Association. House private 10 pm to 10 am.