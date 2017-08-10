Donegal Marathon Volunteer Evening Takes Place Tonight

With less than two weeks until the 2017 Donegal Marathon, the committee is calling on the public to assist with volunteering roles for the annual event.

One of the biggest sporting events on the calendar, the Donegal Marathon depends upon a network of volunteers to donate their time to play a major role in making the event a success. Run in conjunction with the Donegal Volunteer Centre, the Donegal Marathon will host a ‘Volunteer Evening’ at 7pm today (10th August) in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny.

Encouraging people across the county to get involved, Chairperson of the Donegal Marathon, Dessie Larkin, said: “Sporting events like the Donegal Marathon don’t happen without the support of volunteers. Volunteers ensure the safety of runners and walkers and they’re also a crucial element of the planning and smooth running of the event. They also play a major role in cheering on participants and we’re asking as many people as possible to get out and lend a hand on Sunday, 20th August.

“The ‘Volunteer Evening’ is the ideal opportunity for people to learn about what roles are available and what they can do to help. We’re hoping to see a great turnout and if anyone can’t make it on the night, get in touch with a member of the Donegal Marathon committee or the Donegal Volunteer Centre.”

Adding to this, John Curran, Donegal Volunteer Centre, said: “We’re very lucky to have an event like the Donegal Marathon on our door step and it’s a great opportunity for local businesses and clubs to get behind the Marathon and offer their support in terms of volunteers. There are various roles available to suit people of all ages and we’ll try our best to facilitate people to find a role that would suit them.”

For more information visit www.donegalmarathon.ie or contact John Curran on 074 91 26740 or visit www.volunteerdonegal.ie.

