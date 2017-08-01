Donegal GAA thank Rory for his ‘massive contribution’

Gallagher first got involved as Jim McGuinness’ assistant manager in 2011, before stepping away for a season in 2014.

He then returned as manager for three years, and lost narrowly in two Ulster Finals.

In a statement issued today, the Donegal County Board thanked him for his ‘massive contribution’ since 2011.

“Donegal county committee would like to place on record its thanks and appreciation to Rory Gallagher for his massive contribution to the county’s footballers over the last seven years.

“Rory’s huge input into Donegal claiming three Ulster titles (’11, ’12, ’14) and the All-Ireland crown (’12) was telling and his replenishment of the panel in 2017 following a spate of retirements means that our young footballers are on a firm standing to build on their introduction to senior inter county football in the coming seasons.

“We’d also like to thank the various people who formed his backroom teams since 2015. Rory leaves Donegal in Division 1 of the Allianz Leagues. In the coming weeks, our attentions will turn to identifying a suitable and quality replacement to carry on the good work and structures Rory leaves in place.

“We wish Rory and his family a happy and successful future”