Donegal duo set for AFL trials

Donegal duo set for AFL trials

Posted: 8:39 pm August 6, 2017
Eoghan ‘Ban’ Gallagher

Donegal GAA stars Eoghan ‘Ban’ Gallagher and Jason McGee will fly out to Australia this week for trials with Aussie Rules club the Brisbane Lions.

The news was confirmed by Donegal PRO Ed Byrne who said that the players were informed early on Sunday.

The duo are the latest GAA players to have caught the attention of the AFL club, and the prospect of a professional career is sure to be a big attraction.

Both players established themselves with the Donegal team this season, while they also played key roles in helping the county to provincial glory at Under 21 level.

Killybegs man Gallagher was a county minor for two years and helped Donegal reach the All-Ireland Minor Final in 2014.

He was called into the Donegal senior panel the following year, and got some game time in 2016.

However, he made real progress this season nailing down a starting berth in the half-back line.

McGee – who is a former Youth International at soccer – helped Donegal to the Ulster Minor title last season, and was then fast-tracked into the senior ranks by Rory Gallagher this year.

Jason McGee

Former Mayo underage star Cian Hanley is currently on the books of the Brisbane Lions, while Hanley’s brother Pearce, and Niall McKeever (Antrim) previously played for the club.

