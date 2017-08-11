DOHERTY, Daniel Anthony – Retired Managing Director of Daniel Doherty’s Bakery, Moville, Co. Donegal, passed away peacefully at his home after a long illness bravely borne. Son of the late Daniel and Frances Doherty, survived by his loving wife Rosemary, daughters Judith, Jenni and Olivia, sons Daniel, Ronan and Andrew, grandchildren Saoirse, Sarah, Daniel Jnr., Rosie, Eva Rose and Layla. Brother of John, Colm, Ryma, Eileen, Finola and the late Gerard. A loving and well – loved man, will be sadly missed by all.

To be waked at his family home from Friday, 11th August. Funeral arrangements Ballybrack Chapel, Greencastle, Co. Donegal at 11 am on Saturday, 12th August.

Family flower only. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.