DOHERTY, Bridget (Biddy Mhicí) – Reposing at her late residence. Removal today, Wednesday 9th August to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. Rosary at 9 pm. People attending the wake are asked to enter via the entrance at the old school in Knockastolar and leave via Meenaduff.