+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesDIVER, John

Letterkenny Credit Union

DIVER, John

Posted: 1:55 pm August 8, 2017

DIVER, John – Gortmacall, Milford, Co. Donegal, August 8th, 2017. Peacefully at Donegal Hospice. Beloved husband of Agnes and loving father of Francis, Peter and Carmel.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Advertisement

Remains reposing at his home from 5 pm this evening, Tuesday, August 8th. Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 10th, at 11 am in St. Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11 pm to 10 am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland