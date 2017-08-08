DIVER, John – Gortmacall, Milford, Co. Donegal, August 8th, 2017. Peacefully at Donegal Hospice. Beloved husband of Agnes and loving father of Francis, Peter and Carmel.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Remains reposing at his home from 5 pm this evening, Tuesday, August 8th. Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 10th, at 11 am in St. Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11 pm to 10 am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.