+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesCRYAN, Clare

Letterkenny Credit Union

CRYAN, Clare

Posted: 11:26 pm August 4, 2017

CRYAN, Clare – (Ballsbridge, Dublin, formerly Letterkenny, Co. Donegal) August 2,nd, 2017 (peacefully) in the tender loving care of the staff of Ashbury Nursing Home. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Cecilia and sister of their infant son Brendan, step-daughter of the late Margaret and much loved sister of Séamus and Conleth.

Sadly missed by her loving brothers, sisters-in-law Éilís and Anne, nieces, nephew, grand-niece, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 9, at 11 am, Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook. Prayer Service on Thursday, August 10, at 11.30 am St. Joseph’s Church, Galway, followed by burial in Rahoon Cemetery, Galway. Family flowers only.

Suaimhneas síoraí ar a hanam dílis.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland