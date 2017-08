CONNOR – The death has taken place at Altnagelvin hospital of Martha Jane Connor (née Gamble), formerly of Pransallath, St. Johnston, Co. Donegal. Removal from her late home, 22 Dunnbane Gardens, Caw, on Wednesday, 2nd August, at 1.30 pm with Service in Kilfennan Presbyterian Church at 2 pm followed by burial in Ballyowen Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations to Foyle Hospice.