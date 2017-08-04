CONLON, Johnny

CONLON – The death has occurred of Johnny Conlon, Killult, Falcarragh. Devoted husband to Annie, father to Richard and Donald, brother to Tony, Kevin and Hugo.

Sadly missed by his family, his five grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law and a wide circle of friends and relatives.

Suaimhneas Síoraí tabhair do a Thiarna.

Johnny’s remains are reposing at his late home in Killult. Rosary will be held on Friday and Saturday nights at 10 pm. Family time from after the Rosary until 10 am and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral from there on Sunday morning, 6th August, for 11 am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.