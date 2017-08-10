+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesBUCHANAN, Michael

Letterkenny Credit Union

BUCHANAN, Michael

Posted: 2:43 pm August 10, 2017

BUCHANAN, Michael – Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest yesterday evening, Wednesday 9th August, at 5.30 pm to Glenree. Funeral on Friday, August 11th, to The Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Brain Tumour Ireland. Open wake all day today, Thursday. Family time from 11 pm to 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland