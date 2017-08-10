BUCHANAN, Michael – Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest yesterday evening, Wednesday 9th August, at 5.30 pm to Glenree. Funeral on Friday, August 11th, to The Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Brain Tumour Ireland. Open wake all day today, Thursday. Family time from 11 pm to 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.