Brightside Daycare – where little stars shine bright



The Baby Brights room at Brightside Daycare.

A NEW state-of-the-art day care facility situated in the centre of the community at STS Business Park, Ballycolman, Strabane is opening on September 4. We are registered to care for 54 children from three months to 12-years of age. The nursery is open from 8am-6pm Monday to Friday with full and part-time vacancies available.

FACILITIES AND SERVICES AVAILABLE AT OUR NURSERY

Our day-care rooms are individually themed and co-ordinated with bright colours and graphics throughout. Baby Brights – babies (three months to two years). We can care for six babies in our baby unit. The baby unit is self-contained with its own en-suite sleep room, milk kitchen and changing area.

Little Stars – toddlers (two to three years). We can care for up to 16 toddlers. The toddler accommodation includes a spacious playroom, a messy play area, home corner and a quiet/reading area.

High Flyers – pre-school (three to five years). We can care for up to 16 children in our pre-school room. There is a large open-plan play area, incorporating a reading area, home corner, craft and drawing areas and space for play.

The Hideout – afterschool (four to 12 years). We can care for up to 16 children in our afterschool room. There is a large, spacious play area with a wide range of activities for the children to choose from. This includes a technology area, home corner, quiet/reading area where children can relax and read books or watch a DVD, construction/art and craft area and space for general play.

Each room/area is fully equipped with a range of natural, sensory and manufactured resources to encompass all areas of learning and development through play.

THE PLAY ZONE

We have a large, bright and spacious indoor play area in our facility (840sq feet) – this is the room with the wow factor! This provides the children the opportunity to extend their play from within their rooms and expend their energy through the wide range of physical activities and resources provided.

THE PLAYGROUND

Our outdoor play area is currently being developed with plans for an outdoor climbing frame complete with wet pour surfaces. A sensory garden, mud kitchens, blackboards and lots of outdoor play features to make it an enchanting place for kids to play, explore and learn.

BRIGHTSIDE CAFE

A cafe for our little stars – a beautiful, bright and spacious area, equipped with multi-coloured tables, chairs and high chairs where they can dine in style. Come see it for yourself at our Open Day this Saturday, August 5 from 1-4pm. Fun for all the family – BBQ, bouncy castle, ice cream, face painting and more. Everyone welcome.

For information contact Bernie on 028 7188 0171 or email info@brightsidedaycare.com.



