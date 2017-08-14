BRENNAN, Nan – Brennan’s Criterion Bar, Main Street, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Sunday August 13th, 2017, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, friends and neighbours.

Deeply and sincerely regretted by her loving and heartbroken sisters Patricia and Cait, her brother-in-law Sean, her niece Brid and nephew Seamus, her wonderful and loyal neighbours, friends, customers and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

“May She Rest in Eternal Peace with the Lord”

Advertisement

Reposing at her residence at Main Street, Bundoran on Monday August 14th from 11 am until 5 pm. House private from 5 pm please. Removal from there on Monday evening at 6.30 pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Reception prayers at 7 pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday morning August 15th at 12 noon followed by burial in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran.

Family Flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Renovation Fund at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran c/o Conlan – Breslin Funerals, Bundoran.

———————————

Nan, along with her sister Patricia, ran Brennan’s Criterion Bar in Bundoran for a lifetime, this famous pub opened in the 1900s by the Brennan family and in all those years remained more or less the same, run by the two famous sisters, it became a landmark place in Bundoran, where customers both local and visiting were always sure of a warm and friendly welcome. Nan, along with her sister Patricia, are regarded as highly esteemed members of the community, and as her family prepare to say goodbye to their beloved sister, we as a community prepare to say goodbye to one of Bundoran’s much loved citizens. A lady that will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered by all.

“Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam”