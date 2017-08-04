Brave Nikki invited to Woman of the Year event

DONEGAL woman Nikki Bradley will join over 400 women from all walks of life at the Women of the Year Lunch in London later this year.

Each guest is regarded as a ‘Woman of the Year’ and represents not only herself, but the millions of women who make a difference every day.

Nikki (31) is attending in celebration of her work in raising awareness for Ewing’s Sarcoma through her fitness based campaign Fighting Fit For Ewing’s (FFFE)

Nikki set up FFFE in 2013 after receiving news from her consultants that she would remain on crutches permanently. Diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer (Ewing’s Sarcoma) at 16, Nikki faced multiple surgeries in three different countries to try and save her right hip which was destroyed by radiotherapy.

Told she will face full right leg amputation eventually, Nikki is determined to make the most out of life while she can. She regularly participates in physical challenges to both raise awareness for the rare disease while also highlighting the importance of exercise for rehabilitation.

Nikki became the first woman on record to complete the Fan Dance Race Series, a gruelling 24km trek through the Brecon Beacon in Wales, on crutches.

Some other challenges include attempting a Guinness World Record in Holland, climbing a route of the Sólheimajökull glacier in Iceland, abseiling into a 45 foot ice cave, numerous mountain climbs and becoming the first woman to abseil off one of Ireland’s most iconic lighthouses- Fanad Head Lighthouse.

“I am absolutely honoured to be invited to such a prestigious event. I started my campaign to simply show others that we can do whatever we choose in life, despite disability. I never thought my actions would interest so many. It has been an amazing couple of years and I hope to continue to push myself in the hopes that others follow suit,” she said.

This year’s event will take place on Monday October 16 at the InterContinental Hotel, Park Lane, London.