BOYLE, Breid

Posted: 10:31 am August 2, 2017

BOYLE – The death has occurred of Breid Boyle (née McLoone), Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh, Co. Donegal at Letterkenny General Hospital, after a long illness.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Owenie, her children John, Grace, Mary, Joseph, Anne, Ita, Teresa, Owen and Bernadette, by her sister Sr. Anne McLoone, her brother-in-law John McBride, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home in Mullaghduff from 4 pm Wednesday, August 2nd and from 10 am Thursday, August 3rd. House private 10 pm to 10 am daily. Removal to Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for Requiem Mass on Friday, August 4th arriving at 11 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ‘Patient Comfort Fund’, Dungloe Community Hospital, Co. Donegal.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam uasal dílis

