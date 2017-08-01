+353 (0)74912 1014
AYRES, Sinead

Posted: 5:16 pm August 1, 2017

AYRES, Sinead (née Moloney) – 25 Lawn Park, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, July 21st, 2017 surrounded by her family in the wonderful care of the staff in ICU, University Hospital, Sligo.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, darling children Kenzie and Natalia, heartbroken mother Ann and sister Aoife, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family circle.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at the home of Thomas Ayres, 55 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon from 11 am Wednesday until 10 pm arriving at Saint Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Thursday morning for 11 am Mass of the Resurrection followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations, if so desired, to ICU Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member. Family time on Thursday morning.

