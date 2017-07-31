Twitter reacts as Rory Gallagher quits Donegal post



DONEGAL GAA are on the lookout for a new senior football team manager after Rory Gallagher stepped down as manager tonight.

Gallagher is believed to have informed the players of his resignation earlier today.

The Fermanagh native managed Donegal for three years, losing narrowly in Ulster Finals in 2015 and 2016.

He was given a new three-year term with the option of a fourth last September, but has stepped down in the wake of Donegal’s heavy defeat to Galway last week.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:

Donegal GAA wish to confirm Rory Gallagher has stood down as senior manager. Our thanks to Rory…full statement to follow — Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) July 31, 2017

Rory gallagher unlucky to lose his job, prob tried blood too many young lads but little choice, constant mcguinnes jibes undermined #donegal — Cillian Buckley (@buckley_cillian) July 31, 2017

Rory Mc Ilroy splits with JP and Rory Gallagher splits with Donegal. — John Haran (@johnjazzharan) July 31, 2017

Extremely disappointed to see Rory go! Sad day when keyboard warriors & people who think football was invented in 2011 get their way!! — Mark A Mc Ginley (@Toastiee1) July 31, 2017

I hope 🎹 warriors are 😁 Who would want to take on a rebuilding job after the abuse RG took from so called fans. Drove him out & rest away — Darragh Quinn (@dachieef) July 31, 2017

It will be very interesting to see who will throw their name in the hat for the Donegal job with Rory Gallagher stepping down #gaa — Donna Martin (@DonnaMartin03) July 31, 2017

Wonder who will be the contenders to take over from Rory Gallagher? Wonder would Pete McGrath step in?#GAA #Donegalgaa #Donegal — L. NíHéineacháin (@LaobhaoiseNihE) July 31, 2017

I see Rory Gallagher has left the Donegal job. Time to pimp up cv and time as assistant with @ConvoyGAA U13s last year. We won a Shield 😉 — Liam Porter (@LiamPort) July 31, 2017