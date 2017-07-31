+353 (0)74912 1014
Twitter reacts as Rory Gallagher quits Donegal post

Twitter reacts as Rory Gallagher quits Donegal post

Posted: 9:45 pm July 31, 2017
Rory Gallagher


DONEGAL GAA are on the lookout for a new senior football team manager after Rory Gallagher stepped down as manager tonight.

Gallagher is believed to have informed the players of his resignation earlier today.

The Fermanagh native managed Donegal for three years, losing narrowly in Ulster Finals in 2015 and 2016.

He was given a new three-year term with the option of a fourth last September, but has stepped down in the wake of Donegal’s heavy defeat to Galway last week.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:

